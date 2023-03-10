March is Women’s History Month. The library will be celebrating all month long with programs presented by female business owners in the community, book displays that focus on the varying experiences of women and a special March Madness-type activity on the Facebook page and in the library.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Wilder’s Plants and More is the March coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
All-ages coloring contest (March 1 -15): Coloring sheets became available March 1 at the library reference desk. Completed masterpieces should be returned with a completed contest form by March 15 to be included. Colored pencils and markers in the Makerspace are be available to use.
Bookworms Book Club (March 12 @ 1p.m.): The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for a book club. tThe Bookworms Book Club will meet on the second Monday of each month at the Senior Center. This month's discussion will be “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler.
Hooks & Needles (March 13 @ 6 p.m.): Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere each Monday. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Attendees can bring hooks or needles. Yarn will be provided.
Cinema Club (March 13 @ 6 p.m.): Each month has a theme, and the library will email a poll monthly so the group can vote on a movie to watch. Anyone who wants to join the mailing list can email Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org. This month’s theme is the 1980s and the club will be watching “Valley Girl.”
Writers Workshop (March 14 @ 6 p.m.): The Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
Tech tutor (March 15 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. A 15-minute appointment is available by calling the library.
Nikon Q&A Drop-In (March 15 @ 6 p.m.): A professional photographer will help with Nikon cameras at this program in the library Conference Room. Cameras and manuals are encouraged to help decipher specific features. Sue is a professional photographer and will be sharing her photography knowledge on Wednesdays throughout Women's History Month.
St. Patty’s Day Spelling Bee(March 16 @ noon): Many of the words will be St. Patrick's Day themed and the prize will be a pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream from Mullen's. All adults are welcome.
Teen Drop-In Activities (March 15, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon. This week participants will be making Percy Jackson beads.
Teen Movie Night (March 17, from 5-8 p.m.): Percy Jackson Party. Each month, teens and "tweens" are invited to register for a themed "Teen Movie Night!" In March, the library is putting the focus on the Percy Jackson series.
Bilingual Storytime (March 11 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Tina will have special guests joining us to read books, sing songs, do music and movement, rhymes and fingerplays...all in both languages! The library encourages families who speak both English and Spanish to join.
STEAM Team (March 13 @ 3:30 p.m.): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back! Every other week elementary age friends (Kindergarten - 5th grade) are invited to join the library in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for S.T.E.A.M. challenges.
Little University Storytime (March 14 & 16 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement.
Library Kids Club (March 14 @ 3:30 p.m.): Kindergarten through fifth graders can join the kids club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Registration is not required.
Baby Bounce (March 16 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover (March 16 @ 6:30 p.m.): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
Kindergarten Ready (March 17, 10- 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.