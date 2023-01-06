Winter library challenge: The winter library challenge takes place now until Feb. 12. There will be programs for all ages. Registration is open now, register online and stop by the library to pick up a reading log.
All ages Bookmark coloring contest takes places not until Jan. 15. Several designs are available for kids, teens and adults. The winners bookmark design will be printed into cardstock and will be available at every service desk in the library. Everyone who submits a colored bookmark will also receive an extra SuperDraw ticket for the Winter Library Challenge. There will be three groupings of submissions to be voted on, kids 0-10, teens 11-17, and adults 18 and up. There will be one winner for each age category.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Bookworms Book Club takes place Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for a book club. Join the Bookworms Book Club the second Monday of each month at the Senior Center (514 S. 1st St.) at 1 p.m. The club will be discussing "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult.
Cinema Club takes pace Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Cinema buffs are invited to join the library in watching a movie each month. This month’s theme is 1990’s and the library will be showing "Office Space." (1999, 90 minutes).
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Writers workshop takes place Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces.This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
Tech tutor takes place Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15 minute appointment.
Musical paint night takes place Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m in the Makerspace. Bring your earbuds or headphones and electronic device to pick your own music to paint to. Let the music influence what you paint. Canvas, acrylic paints, and brushes will all be provided unless you prefer to bring and use your own. Register online or by calling the reference desk at 920-545-2331.
Board game club takes place Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Join the library's club for teens and "tweens!" Drop by the library's Teen Space, you'll not only get the chance to play a variety of classic board games, but also get an introduction to our picks for "featured games," some of which you might not have heard of. This Bring Your Own Game(s). Come to the library with your favorite game in tow, play with others.Please note, you'll leave with whatever you bring; this isn't a donation or gift swapping event.
Teen homeschool Wednesday's takes place Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. This is an educational program just for the teens of homeschool families. Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the "tween" and teen school ages, grades 6-12. This month’s theme is Money, Money, Money and will include guest speakers from a local financial institution.
Self-defense basics for teens takes place Jan. 14 at noon. Did you know that January is Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month? The library is inviting teens and "tweens" (ages 11-17) to register for a event in partnership with Jorge Monterrey of DEFCOM (Defense Combatives), a school for self-defense, judo, and Brazilian jiu jitsu based right here in Watertown. Sign up to learn some basic skills from an expert and gain confidence in your ability to protect yourself. This is a free event with a strict age limit. Participants should come to the library dressed in clothing that they can move around in.
Homeschool Wednesdays, geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages, takes place Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. This month’s theme is Money, Money, Money and will include guest speakers from a local financial institution
Baby bounce takes place Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Little university storytime takes place Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Kindergarten ready takes place Jan. 13 from 10 - 2 p.m. Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your child work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop in weekly program, specifically for preschool kids.
Magic Morgan and Liliana will perform their theatrical show for the entire family on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., in the Library Community Room.
