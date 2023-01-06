Winter library challenge: The winter library challenge takes place now until Feb. 12. There will be programs for all ages. Registration is open now, register online and stop by the library to pick up a reading log. 

All ages Bookmark coloring contest takes places not until Jan. 15. Several designs are available for kids, teens and adults. The winners bookmark design will be printed into cardstock and will be available at every service desk in the library. Everyone who submits a colored bookmark will also receive an extra SuperDraw ticket for the Winter Library Challenge. There will be three groupings of submissions to be voted on, kids 0-10, teens 11-17, and adults 18 and up. There will be one winner for each age category.

