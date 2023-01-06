Winter library challenge: The winter library challenge takes place now through Feb. 12. There will be programs for all ages. Registration is open now, register online and stop by the library to pick up a reading log. Participators can receive prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading!

Bookmark coloring contest: All ages bookmark coloring contest will take place now through Jan. 15. Several designs available for kids, teens and adults. The winners bookmark design will be printed onto cardstock and will be available at every service desk in the library. Everyone who submits a colored bookmark will receive an extra SuperDraw ticket for the Winter Library Challenge. Three groupings of submissions to be voted on, kids 0-10, teens 11-17, and adults 18 and up. There will be one winner for each age category.

