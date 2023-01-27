The library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27, for a Staff In-Service day. The drive-thru book drop and digital resources will still be available.
Winter library challenge (Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. Get prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.
Bookmark Coloring Contest voting (through the end of January): Vote to see which bookmark in each category will be mass-printed and tucked into books all over town.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Friends of the Watertown Public Library is the January coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Pollinator garden planning: (Jan. 28, 9:30 - 12:30 p.m.): Sustain Jefferson will be at the library to help you design and plan your yard for the spring. Different stations will include yard mapping, site preparation, plant selection and more! Registration is requested by emailing alanger122@gmail.com. This is a drop-in program, and you can arrive any time in the slotted times mentioned above. Please bring dimensions (and even photos) of your yard if you can.
Hooks & Needles (Jan. 30 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Tech Tutor (Feb. 1 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Sewing machine 101: (Jan. 31 5:30-7:30 p.m.): Want to make your mark on fast fashion but don’t know what to do with that machine collecting dust in the corner? Got a hand-me-down sewing machine you haven’t put to use yet? Demystify that dust collector and join the library for an overview of sewing machines including types, parts, & tips. Bring your own if you have one; including manual and all accessories. Don’t have a machine? The maker space has sewing machines you can use. Registration is required. Please be aware that in the time allowed, individual machine instruction may not be possible.
Black History Movie Matinee: The Great Debaters (Feb. 2 @ 2 p.m.): Join the library as it celebrates Black History Month with a movie matinee. Denzel Washington directed and stars in The Great Debaters true story, which chronicles the rise of a debate team at a small all-black college in Texas during the 1930s. Free popcorn will be provided.
Teen Drop-In Activities (Feb. 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon. This week we the library will be making Valentine Boba. Supplies for each activity will be made available starting at 3:30 p.m.; they’ll remain available either until we run out, or until 5:30 p.m.
Family Yoga (Jan. 28 @ 10 a.m.): Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these family yoga programs on Saturdays each month this winter and spring.
STEAM Team (Jan. 30 @ 3:30 p.m.): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back. Every other week elementary age friends (Kindergarten - 5th grade) are invited to join the library in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges and fun.
Little University Storytime (Jan. 31 & Feb. 2 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement
Library Kids Club (Jan. 31 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through fifth graders. Join the club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for fun at the Library Kids Club. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for elementary ages.
Baby Bounce (Feb. 2 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover (Feb. 2 @ 6:30 p.m.): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration needed.
Kindergarten Ready! (February 3, 10 - 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (Feb. 4 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter and spring. Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
