The library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27, for a Staff In-Service day. The drive-thru book drop and digital resources will still be available.
Winter library challenge (Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. Get prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.
Bookmark Coloring Contest voting (through the end of January): Vote to see which bookmark in each category will be mass-printed and tucked into books all over town.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read "The Wish Tree" by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Friends of the Watertown Public Library is the January coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Hooks & Needles (Jan. 23 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles - yarn will be provided.
Tech Tutor (Jan. 25 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Bookies Book Club (Jan.25 @ 6 .p.m): The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month. All adults are welcome to join. We will be discussing "The Picture of Dorian Gray" by Oscar Wilde
Pollinator Garden Planning (Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Sustain Jefferson will be at the library to help you design and plan your yard for the spring. Different stations will include yard mapping, site preparation, plant selection and more! Registration is requested by emailing alanger122@gmail.com. This is a drop-in program, and you can arrive any time between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Please bring dimensions (and even photos) of your yard if you can.
Teen Trivia Night (Jan. 23 @ 4 p.m.): Meet in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. on Monday the 23rd of January for a Stranger Things Trivia Night. There will be prizes with a super-secret Stranger Things themed prize for the grand winner of the night! There will be questions from all 4 seasons of Stranger Things, which means there most definitely will be spoilers. If you have not caught up on all 4 season, you have been warned!
Teen Book Club (Jan. 26 @ 5:30 p.m.): Bring whatever you've been reading to the Teen Space to discuss; food will be available.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Jan. 23 @ 3:30 p.m.): The brand-new book club is centered around the kid favorite genre of Graphic Novels. Come to the first Graphic Novel Book Club to have some fun learning about graphic novels and to pick up a copy of the first official book club book. Then meet each month to discuss the book you all read and then participate in games and activities surrounding the book.
Little University Storytime (Jan. 24 & 26 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement
Library Kids Club (Jan. 24 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through fifth graders. Join the club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for fun at the Library Kids Club. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for elementary ages.
Baby Bounce (Jan. 26 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Family Yoga (Jan. 28 @ 10 a.m.): Family Yoga is a great way to connect with your family and move your bodies. Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.