Winter Library Challenge: (Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. There are programs for all ages, so the whole family can participate. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.
Bookmark Coloring Contest: (Now through Jan. 15): The library is having an all ages bookmark coloring contest. There are several designs available for kids, teens, and adults. The winners bookmark design will be printed onto cardstock and will be available at every service desk in the library. Everyone who submits a colored bookmark will receive an extra SuperDraw ticket for the Winter Library Challenge. There will be three groupings of submissions to be voted on, kids 0-10, teens 11-17, and adults 18 and up. There will be one winner for each age category.
Friends of the Library: Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read The Wish Tree by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods! Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Friends of the Watertown Public Library is the January coffee sponsor, money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Hooks & Needles (Jan. 16 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Bring your hooks or needles, yarn will be provided.
Memory Café: At the Movies (Jan. 17 @ 1 p.m.): This event will meet at Towne Cinema (308 E. Main St. in Watertown) to watch "Singing in the Rain" and snack on popcorn. Everything will be free to participants. Register online or by calling 920-545-2331. *Memory Cafés are informal social gatherings for those who have early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, or memory loss, and their care partner.
Disney at 100: Walt Disney Studios – The First Half-Century (Jan. 17 @ 6 p.m.): Kick off a year of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios with a look back at its first 50 years of movie-making magic. With a particular focus on technological advancements in animation, this presentation will include images and film clips representing the company’s animated and live-action output from 1923-1973.
Paper Arts Club (Jan. 17 @ 6 p.m.): If you are someone who enjoys scrapbooking, cardmaking, using the Cricut or anything else "paper arts" related, then the new Paper Arts Club is for you. This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in our Makerspace.
Memory Screenings (Jan. 18, 1-3 p.m.): Come get a Memory Screen from a Dementia Care Specialist from the ADRC. A Memory Screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. Call 920-675-4035 to register.
Tech Tutor (Jan. 18 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15 minute appointment.
Disney at 100: The Reluctant Dragon film screening (Jan. 19 @ 6 p.m.): Follow humorist and comedian Robert Benchley as he discovers how a traditionally animated film goes from story to screen. (Rated G; 1h 13m) This is part of a year-long series of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios.
Show & Tell Book Club (Jan. 20 @ 1 p.m.): In this book club there will not be an assigned book to talk about - the club will trade book recommendations and talk about whatever members have been reading recently. This book club will meet every other month.
Self-Defense Basics for Teens (Jan. 14 @ noon): Did you know that January is Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month? The library is inviting teens and "tweens" (ages 11-17) to register for a event in partnership with Jorge Monterrey of DEFCOM (Defense Combatives), a school for self-defense, judo, and Brazilian jiu jitsu based right here in Watertown. Sign up to learn basic skills from an expert and gain confidence in your ability to protect yourself. This is a free event, with a strict age limit.
Teen Drop-In Activities (Jan. 18, 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon! This week the library will be making winter hat ornaments.
Teen Movie Night: Musical Sing-Along (Jan. 20, 5-8 p.m.): Each month, teens and "tweens" are invited to register for a themed "Teen Movie Night!" In January, Teen Movie Night is celebrating musicals.
Magic Morgan and Liliana (Jan. 14 @ 10 a.m.): Magic Morgan and Liliana will make you laugh with their theatrical show for the entire family. Join the library in Community Room for a magical morning.
STEAM Team (Jan. 16 @ 3:30 p.m.): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back. Every other week our elementary age friends (Kindergarten - 5th grade) are invited to join us in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges and fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
Little University Storytime (Jan. 17 & 19 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Library Kids Club (Jan. 17 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through 5th graders!! Join us in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends.
Baby Bounce (Jan. 19 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover (Jan. 19 @ 6:30 pm): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licensed therapy dog. No registration needed.
Kindergarten Ready (January 20, 10- 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.