Winter Library Challenge: (Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. There are programs for all ages, so the whole family can participate. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.

Bookmark Coloring Contest: (Now through Jan. 15): The library is having an all ages bookmark coloring contest. There are several designs available for kids, teens, and adults. The winners bookmark design will be printed onto cardstock and will be available at every service desk in the library. Everyone who submits a colored bookmark will receive an extra SuperDraw ticket for the Winter Library Challenge. There will be three groupings of submissions to be voted on, kids 0-10, teens 11-17, and adults 18 and up. There will be one winner for each age category.

