Valentines Day activities: Valentine's backdrop will be available all month to pose with your favorite book, DVD or other library item. Write what you love about the library on a heart and then hang it on the library's window, available all month long at the write it on a heart station.

Winter library challenge (Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. Get prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.

