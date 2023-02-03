Valentines Day activities: Valentine's backdrop will be available all month to pose with your favorite book, DVD or other library item. Write what you love about the library on a heart and then hang it on the library's window, available all month long at the write it on a heart station.
Winter library challenge(Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. Get prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Pine Hill Farm is the January coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Library lovers button party (Feb. 6, 3 - 6 p.m.): February is Library Lover's Month. Stop by the Makerspace to make a button to show how much you love the library. Each person will be limited to 2 buttons. All ages are welcome.
Hooks & Needles (Feb. 6 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Monthly mending (Feb. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.): Join the library on the first Tuesdays of each month for Monthly Mending! Drop in mending accountability group with facilitation by a seamstress on staff in the library conference room.
Writers workshop (Feb. 7 @ 6 p.m.): Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
Tech tutor (Feb. 8 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Woven potholders (Feb. 9 @ 6 p.m.): Come make a woven potholder! Registration is required. Program is intended for adults only.
Teen homeschool Wednesday (Feb. 8 @ 1:30 p.m.): Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the "tween" and teen school ages (Grades 6-12). This month’s theme is Tiny Food Party.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (Feb. 4 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter and spring. Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
Love your light wall contest (February 6-28): Get creative with your kids and create a design on the library's Light Wall, take a picture of your creation and email the picture with your kids names to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org between Feb. 6-14 to enter in the competition. Voting online will take place from Feb. 15-24 and the winners will be announced on Feb. 28! The creation with the most votes will win their own Lite Bright. Maximum of one entry per child please.
Little University Storytime (Feb. 7 & 9 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement.
Library Kids Club (Feb. 7 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through fifth graders. Join the club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. No registration needed, geared just for elementary ages.
Homeschool Wednesdays (Feb. 8 @ 1:30 pm): Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages. This month’s theme is Dental Health with a special guest from a local dental office.
Baby Bounce (Feb. 9 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Kindergarten ready (Feb. 10, 10 — 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Bilingual storytime (Feb. 11 @ 10 a.m.): The library is offering a Bilingual Storytime in both English and Spanish each month this winter and spring. Miss Tina will have special guests joining us to read books, sing songs, do music and movement, rhymes and fingerplays...all in both languages! The library encourages families who speak both English and Spanish to join in the fun!
