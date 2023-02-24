Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Pine Hill Farm is the Februrary coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
All-ages coloring contest (March 1 -15): Stop by the library reference desk starting March 1st to pick up a coloring sheet. Return your completed masterpiece by March 15th and fill out a contest form to be included in our contest. Colored pencils and markers in the Makerspace will be available to use.
Hooks & Needles (Feb. 27 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Photography with John Hart (Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.): Join Wisconsin State Journal photographer and Watertown native, John Hart, in a night all about photography. To see John's work ahead of time visit www.johnhartphotography.com.
Tech tutor (March 1 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Bookies (March 1 @ 6 p.m.): This is the make-up date from last week. We will be discussing Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpool. All adults are welcome.
Disney at 100: Walt Disney Studios — The Second Half-Century (Feb. 27 @ 6 p.m.): See how a tumultuous decade ushered in the Disney Renaissance and discover how the company’s story is still being written. With a particular focus on technological advancements in animation, this presentation will include images and film clips representing the company’s output from 1973-2023. This is part of a year-long series of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios.
Photography lighting and posing 101 (March 1 @ 6 p.m.): Learn to set up the perfectly lighted and posed photo for indoor lighting and outdoor as well, at this program in the library Conference Room. This will be an instructional session, not demonstrational, no cameras are needed. Sue is a professional photographer and will be sharing her photography knowledge on Wednesdays throughout Women's History Month.
Tiny art show (entries due by Feb. 28): If you have one of our Tiny Art Kits be sure to return your art before Feb. 28 to have your piece included in the Tiny Art Show. Art will be on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace in early March.
Teen drop in activities (March 1 @ 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon! This week’s activity is Perler Beads.
Family Yoga (Feb. 25 @ 10 a.m): Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs.
STEAM team (Feb. 27 @ 3:30 p.m.): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back! Every other week elementary age friends (Kindergarten - 5th grade) are invited to go to the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges.
Little University Storytime (Feb. 28 & March 2 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement.
Library Kids Club (Feb. 21 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through fifth graders. Join the club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. No registration needed, geared just for elementary ages.
Baby Bounce (March 2 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover (March 2 @ 6:30 p.m.): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration needed.
Kindergarten ready (March 3, 10 — 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (March 4 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter & spring. Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
