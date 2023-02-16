Valentines Day activities: Valentine’s backdrop will be available all month to pose with your favorite book, DVD or other library item. Write what you love about the library on a heart and then hang it on the library’s window, available all month long at the write it on a heart station.
Winter library challenge (Now through Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. Get prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up an activity log.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Pine Hill Farm is the January coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Hooks & Needles (Feb. 20 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Paper arts club (Feb. 21 @ 6 p.m.): If you are someone who enjoys scrapbooking, cardmaking, using the Cricut or anything else “paper arts” related, then our new Paper Arts Club is for you! This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in the Makerspace. Bring a project to work on or get a new idea for someone else.
Tech tutor (Feb. 22 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Bookies Book Club (Feb. 22 @ 6 p.m.): The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month. All adults are welcome to join. “Moon Over Manifest” by Clare Vanderpool will be the discussed book.
Disney at 100: Walt Disney Studios — The Second Half-Century (Feb. 22 @ 6 p.m.): See how a tumultuous decade ushered in the Disney Renaissance and discover how the company’s story is still being written. With a particular focus on technological advancements in animation, this presentation will include images and film clips representing the company’s output from 1973-2023. This is part of a year-long series of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios.
Disney at 100: Waking Sleeping Beauty film screening (Feb. 23 @ 6 p.m.): Director Don Hahn looks at Walt Disney Animation Studios and its struggles during the 1980s, spotlighting a clash of philosophies between old and new schools of animators and a string of flops that eventually led to a creative rebirth.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer: On Feb. 28 @ 6 p.m., join Wisconsin State Journal photographer and Watertown native, John Hart, in a night all about photography. To see John’s work ahead of time visit www.johnhartphotography.com.
Tiny art show (Feb. 15-28): Anyone ages 13 and up come to the library starting Feb. 15th to pick up your Tiny Art kit from the reference desk while supplies last. Feel free to use any method to design your mini canvas however you like. Be sure to return your art before Feb. 28th to have your piece included in the Tiny Art Show, which will be on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace starting March 1st!
Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17, 3 -5 pm): Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day at a walk in craft party in the MakerSpace. Stop in whenever you’re free and stay as long as you like! Crafting supplies will be supplied to make cards, woven hearts, or laminated bookmarks that you can give to someone as we celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day!
Teen Trivia Night (Feb. 20 @ 4 p.m.): Meet in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. for a Disney Trivia Night. There will be themed prizes! There will be questions based for the most part on animated Disney films.
Teen musical paint along (February 22, 3-4:30 p.m.): Join others in the maker space for a time of musically influenced painting! Bring your earbuds or headphones and electronic device to pick your own music to paint to. The library encourages you to bring your own music. Canvas, acrylic paints, and brushes will all be provided unless you prefer to bring and use your own.
Teen book club (Feb. 23 @ 5:30 p.m.): Bring whatever you’ve been reading to the Teen Space to discuss. Food will be provided.
Love your light wall contest (February 6-28): Get creative with your kids and create a design on the library’s Light Wall, take a picture of your creation and email the picture with your kids names to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org between Feb. 6-14 to enter in the competition. Voting online will take place from Feb. 15-24 and the winners will be announced on Feb. 28. The creation with the most votes will win their own Lite Bright. Maximum of one entry per child.
We Love Our Library Scavenger Hunt (Feb. 13-19): February is Library Lover’s Month and what better way for kids to celebrate than do a “We Love Our Library Scavenger Hunt” in the TalkReadPlay Center! Stop in to try to solve the scavenger hunt and participants who complete the hunt will earn a prize. One prize per child please.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Feb. 20 @ 3:30 p.m.): This book club is centered around the kid favorite genre of Graphic Novels. Come for the first Graphic Novel Book Club to have some fun learning about graphic novels and to pick up a copy of the first official book club book! Then meet each month to discuss the book you all read and then participate in games and activities surrounding the book.
Little University Storytime (Feb. 21 & 23 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement.
Library Kids Club (Feb. 21 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through fifth graders. Join the club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. No registration needed, geared just for elementary ages.
Baby Bounce (Feb. 23 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Kindergarten ready (Feb. 24, 10 — 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Family Yoga (Feb. 25 @ 10 a.m): Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs.
