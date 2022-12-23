The Mitten Tree is back. Please consider hanging a new pair of gloves or mittens (waterproof preferable) on the Mitten Tree near the Circulation Desk and the library will donate them to children in need.
Holiday hours: Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m; Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, closed; Dec. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m; Jan. 1, closed and Jan. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Winter library challenge: The winter library challenge takes place Dec. 19 through Feb. 12. There will be programs for all ages. Registration is open now, register online and stop by the library to pick up a reading log. Participators can receive prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading!
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library, coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Clasen Quality Chocolate is the December coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Silly Snowman Hunt takes place Dec. 19 through Jan. 2. Stop by the Children’s desk between these dates to find all the silly snowmen. If you’re successful you can win a prize.
Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m., a no school movie day event will be held in the Library Meeting Room. “DC League of SuperPets” will be playing. Free popcorn will be provided and attendees are invited to bring own snacks, drinks, blankets and pillows.
