The Mitten Tree is back. Please consider hanging a new pair of gloves or mittens (waterproof preferable) on the Mitten Tree near the Circulation Desk and the library will donate them to children in need.
Holiday hours: Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m; Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, closed; Dec. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m; Jan. 1, closed and Jan. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Winter library challenge: The winter library challenge takes place Dec. 19 through Feb. 12. There will be programs for all ages. Registration is open now, register online and stop by the library to pick up a reading log. Participators can receive prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading!
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Wish Tree" by Kyo Maclear and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library, coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Clasen Quality Chocolate is the December coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Paper Arts Club takes place Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., in the Makerspace. Bring a project to work on or get a new idea for anything 'paper arts' related. This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in the Makerspace.
Ages of 11 between 18 are welcome to participate in Teen Lego Club on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. This month's theme is "Builder Showcase." Please not registration is not required, but you must be a 'tween' to participate.
Ages 11 between 17 are invited to teen drop in activities. This week's drop in takes place on Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. This week the library will be doing penguin bowling. Supplies for each activity will be made available starting at 3:30 p.m; they'll remain until supplies run out or until 5:30.
La Piñata Fiesta takes place Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. All ages and families are welcome to meet in the library community room to learn about la piñata, enjoy traditional treats and make your own piñata to take home.
Santa Paws takes place Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. Stop by the library to take pictures with furry 'Reading with Rover' friends dressed up fort he holidays as Santa and his friends.
Silly Snowman Hunt takes place Dec. 19 through Jan. 2. Stop by the Children's desk between these dates to find all the silly snowmen. If you're successful you can win a prize.
Club lego takes place Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. LEGOs will be supplies. No registration is required.
