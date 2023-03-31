Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Bender Larson Chidley Koppes & Associates is the April coffee sponsor, money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Check out the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park for your last chance to read "The Wish Tree" by Kyo Maclear before the new spring book arrives.
Holiday Hours: April 7 – 8:30 am - 1 p.m., and the library will be closed April 9.
Hooks & Needles (April 3 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Tech Tutor (April 5 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Teen Homeschool Wednesday (April 5, 1:30-2:30 pm): Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the "tween" and teen school ages (Grades 6-12).
Kindergarten ready (March 31 & April 7, 10 - 2p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (April 1 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter & spring! Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
Spring Break Scavenger Hunt (through April 2): Spring has sprung in the TalkReadPlay Center! Stop by the Children's Desk from March 24 to April 2 to try to find all the flowers that have popped up.
Little University Storytime (April 4 & 6 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement.
Library Kids Club (April 4 @ 3:30 pm): Join the library in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for some fun at the Library Kids Club. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends, Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Homeschool Wednesday (April 5 @ 1:30 p.m.): Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages. This month, the library is having fun with garden science!
Baby Bounce (April 6 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome!
Reading with Rover (April 6 @ 6:30 p.m.): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs! No registration needed.
Bilingual Storytime (April 8 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Tina will have special guests joining the library to read books, sing songs, do music and movement, rhymes and fingerplays...all in both languages! The library encourage families who speak both English and Spanish to join.
