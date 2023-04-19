Coffee is available to purchase for $2.00 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the April coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
National Library week is April 23-29! Help us celebrate with the following promotions:
- New book at the Storybook Trail! Enjoy a walk in nature and read “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt.
- Those who sign up for a new card that week will automatically be entered in to win a prize basket.
- Check out a book on Thursday, April 27 and receive a free magnetic bookmark (while supplies last).
- No charge to replace a lost or damaged library card.
- Book-themed photo backdrop available at library for photo opportunities.
Keep an eye on our social media all week for posts highlighting special features within our library!
Upcoming Programs for Adults
Hooks & Needles (April 24 @ 6:00 pm): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided for beginners. Participants should bring hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Read with Watertown Book Discussion (April 25 @ 10:00 am): Celebrate National Library Week with multiple Watertowns. We will be gathering in the Conference Room and discussing “The Reading List” by Sarah Nisha Adams over Zoom with folks at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library in Watertown, NY. Reading is an experience that is even better when shared, with anyone, anywhere...don’t miss out!
Open Mic Poetry Reading (April 25 @ 5:30 pm): April is national poetry month! Join us in the Community Room for an “Open Mic” Poetry Reading night! No registration is required to attend the poetry reading. This event is intended for teens and adults. However, those wishing to read poems for the event must register ahead of time. Organizers will have 15 spots available for sign up which means it technically is not a traditional “open mic.” Having the sign up will allow us to make sure we have enough readers to hold the event. If we do not fill all 15 spots before the event begins, we may still take last minute sign ups at the time of the event. Call ahead or ask a staff member at the time of the event if there are any spots still open. Anyone wanting to read a poem at the event that should email their selection as part of the registration process to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org. This will help us as we put the program together and decide what order to have the poems read in. Please include any questions in your email submission. NOTE: Just sending an email alone is NOT accepted as registration. Participants must also register either online through our website or by calling the reference desk at 920-545-2331 in order to secure a spot to read at the event.
Tech Tutor (April 26 @ 5:00 pm): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Bookies Book Club (April 26 @ 6:00 pm): The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm. All adults are welcome to join!
Friends of the Library Book Sale (April 26 @ 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.)The Friends of the Library will be hosting a used book sale. Bags are available for $5 and can be filled with books! The Friends will host an educator’s pre-sale on April 24 from 3-8 pm where bags will only be $2. Don’t miss it!
Mystery Items from the Past and Their Stories (April 27, 2:00-3:30 pm): Another collection of unusual items will be presented for you to examine, guess identities, and learn connections, often unfamiliar, with life long ago. Program presented by Joan Johnson. Registration is required.
Teen Drop-In Activities (April 26, 3:30-5:30 pm): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon. Look for something new each and every time. This week we will be making Glow Stick Light Sabers
Meet Esteban the Magnificent! (April 21 @ 4:00 pm): Join us in the TalkReadPlay Center to Meet Esteban the Magnificent (AKA Pea Green Crayon) from Drew Daywalt’s incredible books “The Day the Crayons Quit” and “The Day the Crayons Came Home”! Stop by to say hi, give him a hug, and enter to win a prize basket including both books and 3 crayon stuffies! Then visit Miss Tina and Esteban on Saturday, April 22nd at the Children’s Fair at the Watertown High School for another chance to win and pick up a fun crayon giveaway while supplies last!
STEAM Team (April 24 @ 3:00 pm): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back! Every other week our elementary age friends (Kindergarten — 5th grade) are invited to join us in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges and fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math!
Little University Storytime (April 25 & 27 @ 10:00 am): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Library Kids Club (April 25 @ 3:30): Calling all Kindergarten through 5th graders. Join us in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30pm for some fun at the Library Kids Club! Each week we will play games, read books, make some crafts or do a STEAM challenge with our friends. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends!
Baby Bounce (April 27 @ 9:00 am): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome!
Kindergarten Ready! (April 28, 10:00 am-2:00 pm): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kiddo work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten! This is a drop-in weekly program from 10am-2pm specifically for preschool kids. There will be a variety of activities to participate in and it’s a great time to work with your preschoolers to help them prepare for their start to school!
Family Yoga (April 29 @ 10:00 am): Family Yoga is a great way to connect with family, move bodies, and have some fun... and now we’re offering this wonderful family program on Saturdays each month this winter and spring! Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs!
