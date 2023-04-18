Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the April coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.

Watertown Book Discussion (April 25 @ 10:00 am): Celebrate National Library Week with multiple Watertowns! We will be gathering in the Conference Room and discussing “The Reading List” by Sarah Nisha Adams over Zoom with folks at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library in Watertown, NY. Reading is an experience that is even better when shared, with anyone, anywhere...don’t miss out!

