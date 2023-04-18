Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the April coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Watertown Book Discussion (April 25 @ 10:00 am): Celebrate National Library Week with multiple Watertowns! We will be gathering in the Conference Room and discussing “The Reading List” by Sarah Nisha Adams over Zoom with folks at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library in Watertown, NY. Reading is an experience that is even better when shared, with anyone, anywhere...don’t miss out!
Mystery Items from the Past and Their Stories (April 27, 2:00-3:30 pm): Another collection of unusual items will be presented for you to examine, guess identities, and learn connections, often unfamiliar, with life long ago. Program presented by Joan Johnson. Registration is required
Memory Café: Dogs! (April 18 @ 1:00 pm): Today’s Memory Cafe is all about dogs! Certified therapy dog, Rhoda, will be here along with her handler, Phyllis. Learn all about their experience with dog adoption and therapy certification. We will also be decorating dog bandanas to donate to the Humane Society. Register online or by calling (920) 545-2331.Memory Cafés are informal social gatherings for those who have early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, or memory loss, and their care partner.
Disney @ 100: Silly Symphonies — The Foundation of Feature-Length Magic (April 18 @ 6:00 pm): Walt Disney’s 75 Silly Symphony cartoons allowed his animators to experiment with various processes, techniques, and technologies that would enable them to create feature-length masterpieces. Enjoy highlights of this series and see the progression of a decade’s worth of animation. This is part of a year-long series of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios.
Paper Arts Club (April 18 @ 6:00 pm): If you are someone who enjoys scrapbooking, cardmaking, using the Cricut or anything else “paper arts” related, then our new Paper Arts Club is for you! This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in our Makerspace. Bring a project to work on or get a new idea for someone else!
Memory Screenings (April 19, 1:00-3:00 pm): Come get a Memory Screen from a Dementia Care Specialist from the ADRC. A Memory Screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. Registration is required. Please call 920-386-3580 or email hsaging@co.dodge.wi.us.
Tech Tutor (April 19 @ 5:00 pm): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Do something for yourself today! Take care of your mind and body by attending yoga at the library! This is a Power Yoga, Vinyasa type of yoga class. Please bring a water bottle and yoga mat (if you have one) or towel. The class will be led by Vendita, who received her 200-HR Yoga Teacher Training through CorePower Yoga. She has enjoyed integrating principles and practice of yoga with her daily life for over 10 years.
Teen Book Club (April 20 @ 5:30 pm): Bring whatever you’ve been reading to the Teen Space to discuss; we’ll bring food! You might wonder: what counts? Novels? YES! Graphics? YES! Manga? YES! (See a trend?). If you haven’t been to a Book Club before, newcomers are always welcome!
Graphic Novel Book Club (April 17 @ 3:30 pm): Are you a kid in Kindergarten through 5th grade that LOVES comics and graphic novels?? Maybe you haven’t read a graphic novel yet but you want to check it out?? This is the place for you to be! Our brand new book club is centered around the kid favorite genre of Graphic Novels! Come for our first Graphic Novel Book Club to have some fun learning about graphic novels and to pick up a copy of our first official book club book! Then meet each month to discuss the book you all read and then participate in games and activities surrounding the book.
Little University Storytime (April 18 & 20 @ 10:00 am): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Library Kids Club (April 18 @ 3:30): Calling all Kindergarten through 5th graders!! Join us in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30pm for some fun at the Library Kids Club! Each week we will play games, read books, make some crafts or do a STEAM challenge with our friends. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends!
Baby Bounce (April 20 @ 9:00 am): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome!
Reading with Rover (April 20 @ 6:30 pm): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs! No registration needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
Kindergarten Ready! (April 21, 10:00 am-2:00 pm): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kiddo work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten! This is a drop-in weekly program from 10am-2pm specifically for preschool kids. There will be a variety of activities to participate in and it’s a great time to work with your preschoolers to help them prepare for their start to school!
Meet Esteban the Magnificent! (April 21 @ 4:00 pm): Join us in the TalkReadPlay Center to Meet Esteban the Magnificent (AKA Pea Green Crayon) from Drew Daywalt’s incredible books “The Day the Crayons Quit” and “The Day the Crayons Came Home”! Stop by to say hi, give him a hug, and enter to win a prize basket including both books and 3 crayon stuffies! Then visit Miss Tina and Esteban on Saturday, April 22nd at the Children’s Fair at the Watertown High School for another chance to win and pick up a fun crayon giveaway while supplies last!
