Library hours for Easter:
Friday, April 7: Open 8:30 - 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 9: Closed
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the April coffee sponsor, money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Bookworms Book Club (April 10 @ 1 p.m): The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for a book club. Join the Bookworms Book Club the second Monday of each month at the Senior Center (514 S. 1st St.) at 1 p.m. This month participants will be discussing "Anxious People" by Fredrick Backman.
Cinema Club (April 10 @ 6 p.m.): Cinema buffs are invited to join the library in watching a movie each month at Cinema Club. Each month has a theme, and the library will email a poll monthly so the group can vote on what they’ll be watching! If you want to get on the email list contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org. This month we will be watching Wait Until Dark.
Hooks & Needles (April 10 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Writers Workshop (April 11 @ 6 p.m.): Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
Job Fair (April 12, 1 - 3 p.m): Looking for a new job? The job fair is a way to meet with up to 20 different employers. Please note to dress for success, be interview ready, and bring your resume.
For more information call 920-674-7500. The job fair is organized by the Job Center of Wisconsin.
Tech Tutor (April 12 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Teen Drop-In Activities (April 12 @ 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon. This month participants will be making Heartstopper bracelets.
Bilingual Storytime (April 8 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Tina will have special guests joining the library to read books, sing songs, do music and movement, rhymes and fingerplays...all in both languages! The library encourage families who speak both English and Spanish to join.
STEAM Team (April 10 @ 3:30 p.m.): Every other week elementary age friends (Kindergarten - 5th grade) are invited to join the library in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges.
Little University Storytime (April 11 & 13 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement.
Library Kids Club (April 11 @ 3:30 p.m.): Join the library in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for some fun at the Library Kids Club. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends, Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Baby Bounce (April 13 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Kindergarten ready (April 14 from 10 - 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
