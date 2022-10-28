If you are interested in getting involved at the library, consider joining Friends of the Library. Memberships start as low as $10. Visit them on Facebook for information.

Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt," by Riel Nason and enjoy a walk in the woods. The Storybook Trail will be enchanted with lanterns on Oct. 28-29. 

