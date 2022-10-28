If you are interested in getting involved at the library, consider joining Friends of the Library. Memberships start as low as $10. Visit them on Facebook for information.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt," by Riel Nason and enjoy a walk in the woods. The Storybook Trail will be enchanted with lanterns on Oct. 28-29.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor of October is Rock River Chimney Sweep. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
Writers Workshop will take place Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces.
In past years, we have put together a class book of our writing and sponsored a contest. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn. Please note the date change to avoid meeting on Election Day. The location will be the second floor by the fireplace.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Want to learn some basic mending skills or add a few new techniques? Join us on the first Tuesdays of each month for Monthly Mending, which is Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a drop in mending accountability group with facilitation by a seamstress on staff in the library conference room. Kick off event crafting Nov. 1 only. Bring your own thrifted dish or one will be provided.
Thankfulness leaves will take place Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the MakerSpace to make a wall hanging. We will be painting and cutting out fall leaves using our MakerSpace's Die-Cut machine. We will also spend some time writing down and talking about some things we're thankful for. All materials are provided, and registration is required. Intended for 18 and older.
Green Bay’s 13 Championship Seasons will take place Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Impress all your friends with your new Packers knowledge you'll learn from Jim Rice at "Green Bay's 13 Championship Series." Refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear green and gold.
Teen Drop-In will take place Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Teens and "tweens" (ages 11-18) will have a new activity every other Friday. On Oct. 28 we will be making book bats. Supplies for each activity will be made available between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.
Teen Pumpkin Palooza takes place Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Teens and tweens, age 12-18, are invited to carve pumpkins to display on the library stairs. The library will provide the pumpkins. Registration is not required, but strongly recommended.
Hallows Eve – Teen Escape Room Event will take place Oct. 29-31. Tweens, teens, and adults are invited to register for an appointment to play "Hallows Eve," put on by our Teen Library Council. The theme mixes Halloween and the Roaring 20s.
Given the difficulty level of the escape room and some of the subject matter, all participants must be aged 11+. Each event will last one hour. Although adults are allowed to register, if there is a waiting list, ages 11-17 may take priority. Costumes aren't required but are encouraged.
Halloween hunt will take place through Oct. 31. Hunters who are successful will earn a prize. One prize per child please.
Little university story time is Nov. 1 and 3 at 10 a.m. There will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music led by Miss Tina.
Library kids club is Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. No registration needed.
Baby bounce will be Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared toward children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
No-school movie day will be Oct. 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Watch a movie on the big screen, enjoy some free popcorn and bring your own drinks, blankets and pillows. All ages are welcome to view the new release “Minions: Rise of Gru”. PG, running time is 90 minutes.
Spooky storytime will be Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Join Miss Tina for some spooky stories and terrifying tunes in the Library Community Room to celebrate Pumpkin Palooza. Spooky storytime is appropriate for ages two and up. Costumes are welcome.
Reading with Rover is Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration needed.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will take place Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this fall. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
