The Watertown Players Community Theater Board of Directors is inviting people interested in directing or learning how to direct a musical or play for the company to attend an informational session on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with the theater’s production committee.

All interested individuals, including past directors, present directors, and potential directors, are invited and encouraged to attend this meeting.

This will be an opportunity for past directors to review the proposal and production process, for current directors to share their experience and for new or potential directors to tour the theater, ask questions, and become familiar with the Watertown Players’ production process and expectations.

The meeting will be held at the Watertown Players Theater located inside the Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown. Information presented will include the show proposal process, the audition process, assembling production staff, a tour of the theater and question and answer session.

For questions about this event, email info@watertownplayers.org. Links to pertinent forms can also be found on our website, www.watertownplayers.org.

The Watertown Players Community Theater was founded in 1988 by local historian and author Bill Jannke. At first the group was loosely organized and met once a year to produce a holiday play at the Octagon house museum. The company still presents these annual events.

Beginning in 1996, the group moved from a once-a-year production to a summer musical theater. Today, the Watertown Players produce a theatrical season consisting of 5-6 productions per year. Over the years the players have produced such musicals as “Hello Dolly,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and “Godspell.”

In addition to musicals, the group has also produced numerous comedies, such as “Barefoot in the Park,” and other forms of entertainment, including concerts and theatre trivia night. After being a “nomadic” group for many years while mounting productions at various locations around Watertown, the Watertown Players Theater established its current location inside The Market in 2014. The players received its designation as a nonprofit in 2010 and continues to be an all-volunteer organization.

