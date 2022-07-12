The Watertown Players Community Theater Board of Directors is inviting people interested in directing or learning how to direct a musical or play for the company to attend an informational session on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with the theater’s production committee.
All interested individuals, including past directors, present directors, and potential directors, are invited and encouraged to attend this meeting.
This will be an opportunity for past directors to review the proposal and production process, for current directors to share their experience and for new or potential directors to tour the theater, ask questions, and become familiar with the Watertown Players’ production process and expectations.
The meeting will be held at the Watertown Players Theater located inside the Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown. Information presented will include the show proposal process, the audition process, assembling production staff, a tour of the theater and question and answer session.
The Watertown Players Community Theater was founded in 1988 by local historian and author Bill Jannke. At first the group was loosely organized and met once a year to produce a holiday play at the Octagon house museum. The company still presents these annual events.
Beginning in 1996, the group moved from a once-a-year production to a summer musical theater. Today, the Watertown Players produce a theatrical season consisting of 5-6 productions per year. Over the years the players have produced such musicals as “Hello Dolly,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and “Godspell.”
In addition to musicals, the group has also produced numerous comedies, such as “Barefoot in the Park,” and other forms of entertainment, including concerts and theatre trivia night. After being a “nomadic” group for many years while mounting productions at various locations around Watertown, the Watertown Players Theater established its current location inside The Market in 2014. The players received its designation as a nonprofit in 2010 and continues to be an all-volunteer organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.