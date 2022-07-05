The Watertown Players Theatre will hold auditions for the radio adaptation of Arsenic and Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring. The show will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St., in the Market in Watertown, on Aug. 26, 27, and 28.
Auditions for Arsenic and Old Lace will be held at the theater on Tuesday, July 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Actors need to be at least 18 years of age and no prior acting experience or memorization is required. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Voice characterization is important for this show as some male actors may be cast in more than one role. There are parts for three women and a maximum of nine men. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings and Sundays at the theater.
This classic dark comedy centers around the eccentric Brewster family—the elderly aunts, Abby and Martha, and their three nephews: Mortimer, Teddy, and Jonathan. Mortimer is eagerly anticipating his marriage to Elaine Harper when he discovers that his aunts have decided that poisoning lonely, sad men is a service to the community. His brother, Teddy, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, spends his spare time digging the Panama Canal in the basement of the house. Jonathan shows up with a much-changed face accompanied by his friend, Dr. Einstein, with sinister plans of their own. After learning all these family secrets, Mortimer feels that he should set Elaine free until his aunts reveal one more fact which sets his mind at ease.
Arsenic and Old Lace is being directed by Jennie Ortega.
