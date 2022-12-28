The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who own bows are free to bring them.
Participants aged 8-11 meet at 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14
Participants aged 12-18 meet at 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14.
New student orientation will be at 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 3.
The cost is $36 per city resident or $54 per non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
BABYSITTER’S TRAINING COURSE WITH OPTIONAL PEDIATRIC CPR AND FIRST AID
Are you ready to be the best babysitter in your neighborhood? Start your babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to
keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including
diapering and feeding, and much, much more! In the extended course option, you can also learn American Red Cross First Aid
and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15. Class will be held Monday,
November 28, and December 5 from 4-7pm for the Babysitter's Training Course and Monday, December 12 from 4-8 pm for the
optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and
Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted
