The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire state. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
For kids and teens, Back to School Bingo will be offered through Aug. 28. Participants can pick up or print off bingo activity sheets to complete. Those who complete two sheets can bring them to the Children’s Desk at the library to spin the Prize Wheel. Prizes include school supplies. One care will be offered each week for one child.
For kids only, the It’s Time for School! Storytime will be offered at 10 a.m. today at the library. Participants will read books, sing songs and visit a school bus.
A screening of the End of Summer movie “The Bad Guys” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Community Room at the library. Popcorn will be offered, but kids can bring their own snacks, drinks, pillows and blankets.
Adults can meet with the Tech Tutor from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Participants can schedule a 15 minute appointment with the tutor to ask general tech questions. Help with personal information or virus removal is not available. To make an appointment, call the reference desk at 920-545-2331.
A Teen Fantasy Football League Draft Party will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Teen Gaming Lounge. Teens ages 13 to 17 can register to join the fantasy league and football knowledge is not required. Pizza and refreshments will be offered at the draft party. An app download is required to participants, so teens much have regular access to a computer or cell phone. For questions, email teens@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The Teen Library Council will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Teen Space to discuss usual business and plan a Halloween-themed escape room. The council helps library staff plan events and choose which books should be added to the young adult collection. All teens are welcomed. Prior attendance is not required.
The Teen Book Club will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Teen Space. Club members will discuss their personal reading choices. New members are welcomed.
A Back to Summer Camp Movie Night will screen “The Final Girls” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26., in the community Room. The film is a camp slasher and runs for 91 minutes.
