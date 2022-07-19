Dear Heloise: One spice I use extensively is nutmeg, and when I use a new jar, it takes a lot of shaking to spread this spice evenly on my pudding. I’ve noticed that when the amount of spice in a jar gets less and less, the easier and quicker it is to shake and spread out evenly.

One day, when I did not have enough spice to complete the recipe, I had a new, full jar ready to step in and finish. Then it donned on me that I could pour half of the new spice into the old jar and spread it quickly and evenly. Both labels showed the name of the spice, so no mix-up there.

