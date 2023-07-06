hot Thought for today Jul 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “For in him [Christ] dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in him, who is the head of all principality and power.” (Colossians 2:9)Lord, thank You we are complete in You when we receive you by faith. Amen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News A great day for a parade Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jul 5, 2023 Local News Train derails in Reeseville; no injuries or hazardous materials spilled Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jul 4, 2023 Local News LEAP Elementary School students create habitat for pollinators Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jul 3, 2023 Local News ‘Ooh! Ahh!' and not 'Oh God!': Leaving fireworks to professionals can avoid hefty ticket, disaster Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Jun 30, 2023 Trending Now Car heads off roadway and into Rock River near Tivoli Island NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Watertown plane crash Train derails in Reeseville; no injuries or hazardous materials spilled Watertown celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade LEAP Elementary School students create habitat for pollinators Stocks Market Data by TradingView
