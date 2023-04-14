JEFFERSON — Popular, local, string, folk music group Tapestry will be at the senior center at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, for a concert. The public is invited to attend.
Lunch will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, bread & butter, coffee and milk for a $4 donation. Call by noon Tuesday, April 18, to make a reservation at 920-728-0259.
Due to the Volunteer Appreciation luncheon, there will be no coffee social on Wednesday, April 19.
The Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be here from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, for memory screenings. Sign up ahead for these quick, 15-minute appointments. You will do a memory base test. To make an appointment please call 920-674-8734 and ask to speak to the Dementia Specialist.
The monthly birthday party will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20. Anyone is welcome to attend, you do not need to have a birthday this month — but those that do will receive honor. Group games with small prizes and reminisce time too.
The bicycle riding group will meet at the Senior Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 20. All levels of riding are welcome. There is no ride if it is raining.
The Flashback Friday Flick for April is “Caddyshack” and will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21. This is a sports comedy, rated R. Fresh popped popcorn served.
Lunch and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. Topic: William Findley’s Whiskey and Benjamin Banneker’s Survey. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, April 17, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– Cranberry kraut meatballs and a baked potato. 920-728-0259.
Bunco will be played at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24. Cost is $5 which includes a small meal afterwards: chicken and rice casserole, garlic toast, dessert and a beverage. Sign up and pay by Friday, April 21.
The Qi Gong group meets 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Qi Gongg is a cross between Yoga and Tai Chi. Beginners are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Join our leader Norm at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays for the Walk and Tone class. This 45-minute class has you doing as much are as little as you can do. Toning portion is stationary exercises, seated or standing. Walking is inside or outside of the building. Free.
Put your name on the list for our “Gardens and More” day tour on Wednesday, July 19. Cost is $135 and you do not pay until June. Depart at 9:30 a.m. from the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport — Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham and cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com . Follow us on Facebook.
