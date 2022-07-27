Its time to take control over the clutter in our lives and there is no better time to do it than the week of Aug. 1 which starts National Simplify Your Life Week!
Has your closet become a blackhole for belongings? Is the garage giving you nightmares? Does the dumping ground at your front doorway make you want to run away?
National Simplify Your Life Week is the perfect kickstart to get every corner of a home organized and, believe it or not, make one healthier in the process.
The clutter busting experts at Closets by Design have been busy helping homeowners in need of organizational overhauls in their homes. Decluttering can improve ones health in the following ways:
• Alleviates anxiety and depression. Research reveals clutter produces high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and in turn causes anxiety and depression.
• Contributes to better sleep. The clutter in one’s home, especially in the bedroom, can interrupt sleeping patterns because it can fill one’s mind with uneasy thoughts. Research finds that cluttered bedrooms result in poor sleep due to depression and stress.
• Burns calories. Decluttering entails a lot of moving around, as one disposes of items, pack boxes, and carry things from place to place. While it can be a tiring activity, the good news is that one hs transformed cleaning into a form of exercise without even knowing it.
Closets are one of the areas in the home that can quickly get out of hand. Here are Closet by Design’s top six tips to declutter a closet.
• Start from scratch by taking everything out of a closet and sort it. Throw out old and damaged clothing. Donate what one does not need or don’t wear. Use the 80/20 rule, the average American only wears 10% to 20% of their clothes. Remove items one has not worn in a year. Donate the excess.
• Out with the odd by keeping clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet. Tax records, old gift bags, and the like don’t belong next to a stack of sweaters.
• One in, one out. For every new article of clothing one brings into thier closet, get rid of a similar item. If one is feeling energized or are really strapped for space, up the ratio to one in, two out.
• Donation direction. Face hangers in one direction and turn them around when one wears what’s on it. After six months, clothes on hangers facing the original direction can be put in the donation pile.
• Keep it clean with decluttering an ongoing effort. After one gets into their closet in order, spend a few minutes every week straightening it up. This will help one avoid another major clean in the future.
Donating items from your decluttering efforts is also good for one’s health. There is evidence that it secretes “feel good” chemicals in brains, such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin.
