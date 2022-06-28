St. John’s Church and School celebrated the anniversaries of four of the school staff at their recent church picnic.
Jeanne Fischer completed her 40th year of teaching, 37 of those years at St. John’s. She is currently serving as the third grade teacher. Fischer coached girls’ volleyball for over 35 years, assisted with other athletic duties, served as mission committee coordinator and was assistant yearbook editor.
In 2001, Fischer was also honored with the Joseph and Sharon Darcey Outstanding Teacher Award. She is married to Tim, and they have two daughters and one grandson. Fischer enjoys doing home projects, following Wisconsin sports teams and spending time with her family.
Chris Mueller currently serves as the principal and childcare administrator at St. John’s and celebrated his 15th anniversary of service in Lutheran elementary schools. He was called to St. John’s as principal, teacher and athletic director in 2012. Mueller is married to Rebekah, and they have five children.
Mueller enjoys spending time with his family, studying God’s word and sharing it with his kids, hunting, spending time outdoors and doing house projects.
Dee Grosnick has served St. John’s as the school administrative assistant for the past 15 years. Grosnick came to St. John’s after working 15 years in the optical industry. She is married to Mark, and they have two daughters and four grandchildren. When she is not at work, Grosnick enjoys spending as much time as she can with her family, especially the grandchildren, reading, quilting and spending time antiquing and going to flea markets.
Darlene Schultz has worked in the childcare department for 15 years at St. John’s. Schultz has been a member at St. John’s since her marriage to Randy in 1985. They have one daughter. Schultz enjoys reading and spending time with her family, as well as vacationing in Florida to enjoy the sunshine away from cold Wisconsin winters.
