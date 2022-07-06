Did you know, one can do much of thier business online with Social Security? This means no need to call or visit a local Social Security office. One can take time completing an online applications and even save your progress to return to later.
You can apply online for:
• Retirement or spouse’s benefits – One can apply up to four months before you want your retirement benefits to start. One must be at least age 62 for the entire month to be eligible to receive benefits. If one is born on the first or second day of the month, one must meet this requirement in the month of their 62nd birthday. If one was born on any other day of the month, they do not meet this requirement until the following month. When one is ready, apply at www.ssa.gov/retireonline.
• Disability benefits – One can use the online application, available at www.ssa.gov/disabilityonline, to apply for disability benefits if are age 18 or older; are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record; are unable to work because of a medical condition expected to last at least 12 months or result in death; and have not been denied disability benefits in the last 60 days. If an application was recently denied, the online appeal application is a starting point to request a review of the determination. Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability/appeal.html.
• Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI also makes payments to people who are age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. If one plans to apply for SSI, they can tell Social Security what they want to apply and make an appointment to help complete the application. Or one can complete a large part of the application online at www.ssa.gov/benefits/ssi.
• Medicare – Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people age 65 or older, some people younger than 65 who have disabilities, and people with end-stage renal disease. If one is not already receiving Social Security benefits, and are not working, they should apply for Medicare three months before turning age 65 at www.ssa.gov/medicare.
• Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Costs – Some people with limited resources and income may be able to get extra help paying their monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. People who need assistance with the cost of medications can apply for extra help at www.ssa.gov/i1020.
