The Social Security Board of Trustees has released its annual report on the financial status of the Social Security Trust Funds.

The combined asset reserves of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance trust funds are projected to become depleted in 2035, one year later than projected last year, with 80% of benefits payable at that time.

The OASI trust fund is projected to become depleted in 2034, one year later than last year’s estimate, with 77% of benefits payable at that time. The DI trust fund asset reserves are not projected to become depleted during the 75-year projection period.

In the 2022 annual report to Congress, the trustees announced:

• The asset reserves of the combined OASI and DI trust funds declined by $56 billion in 2021 to a total of $2.852 trillion.

• The total annual cost of the program is projected to exceed total annual income in 2022 and remain higher throughout the 75-year projection period. Total cost began to be higher than total income in 2021. Social Security’s cost has exceeded its non-interest income since 2010.

• The year when the combined trust fund reserves are projected to become depleted, if Congress does not act before then, is 2035 – one year later than last year’s projection. At that time, there would be sufficient income coming in to pay 80% of scheduled benefits.

“It is important to strengthen Social Security for future generations. The trustees recommend that lawmakers address the projected trust fund shortfalls in a timely way in order to phase in necessary changes gradually,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security. “Social Security will continue to be a vital part of the lives of 66 million beneficiaries and 182 million workers and their families during 2022.”

Other highlights of the trustees report include:

• Total income, including interest, to the combined OASI and DI trust funds amounted to $1.088 trillion in 2021. ($980.6 billion from net payroll tax contributions, $37.6 billion from taxation of benefits, and $70.1 billion in interest)

• Total expenditures from the combined OASI and DI Trust Funds amounted to nearly $1.145 trillion in 2021.

• Social Security paid benefits of $1.133 trillion in calendar year 2021. There were about 65 million beneficiaries at the end of the calendar year.

• The projected actuarial deficit over the 75-year long-range period is 3.42 percent of taxable payroll – lower than the 3.54 percent projected in last year’s report.

• During 2021, an estimated 179 million people had earnings covered by Social Security and paid payroll taxes.

• The cost of $6.5 billion to administer the Social Security program in 2021 was a very low 0.6 percent of total expenditures.

• The combined trust fund asset reserves earned interest at an effective annual rate of 2.5% in 2021.

The board of trustees usually comprises six members. Four serve by virtue of their positions with the federal government: Janet Yellen, secretary of the treasury and managing trustee; Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security; Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services; and Martin J. Walsh, secretary of labor. The two public trustee positions are currently vacant.

Load comments