FORT ATKINSON — In our current digital age, filled with an abundance of constant texts and emails, writing letters might seem like a lost art. But some Rainbow Hospice Care volunteers and local elementary students are doing their part to rekindle that pastime of picking up a pen and paper.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, volunteering opportunities were limited, and feelings of loneliness and isolation were common, as people longed for more human interaction. That’s when Rainbow’s two volunteer coordinators, Jill Radke and Sam Margelofsky, heard about a pen pal program from one of their affiliate members in the Waukesha area. They talked the idea over with one of their Rainbow volunteers, Ambyr Lemke. All of them agreed there would be some potential interest among other Rainbow volunteers and formed a pen pal group.

