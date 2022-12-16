Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
Storytime: Jefferson Public Library staff will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. for an intergenerational story time event. There will be stories, songs, crafts and treats for all ages.
Movie: The movie “Christmas Under Wrap” will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. There will be complimentary popcorn and Crystal Light available. Rated G.
Holiday bingo: A special holiday edition of bingo will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 for 3 cards and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
Card games
Sheepshead: Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 Cribbage is played on Thursdays at 9 a.m. at no cost.
500 cards: The senior is looking for anyone who is interested in playing the card game ‘500” on Fridays at 1 p.m. This game is a mix of Euchre and Bridge. Let the senior know if you are interested.
Pegs and Jokers: Pegs and Jokers is played Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Game similar to Sorry.
Book group: The book group will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. The group will discuss the book “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson.
Weekly Wednesday wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Day tour: Fat Thursday – Milwaukee – Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. $130. 8:45 a.m. pickup Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Go to a local bakery and enjoy a Paczki and beverage. Leave with 6 more. Stop at Wioletta’s Polish Market and tour the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Lunch is 4 pierogis, home made Polish sausage and a flight of vodka! Pay when signing up. No refunds unless a substitute can be found.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
