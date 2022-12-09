Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
JHS Choirs: Jefferson High School choir students will be at the senior center for a performance on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:45 a.m. This event is free to the public. There will be several door prizes given at this annual event.
Dec. 14 lunch: Come to the choir concert and stay for the senior dining meal. You must call Joy by Tuesday, Dec. 13, noon for your reservation. 920-728-0259 Cranberry kraut meatballs, brown rice, pickled beet salad, cantaloupe, ice cream cup, cake, bread and butter, coffee and milk. Cost for the meal is your confidential contribution.
Movie: We will be showing the movie “Elf” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. There will be complimentary popcorn and Crystal Light available.
Class postponed: The air fryer basic class for Dec. 19 has been postponed until January 16.
Meals are back: County Senior Dining meals are now being served in house on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 11:30 a.m. Cost is your confidential, affordable donation. Suggested donation is $4. You must call be noon the day before. Call by noon Friday for a Monday meal. Meals are catered by Feils Supper Club.
Weekly Wednesday wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Motor Coach Extended Tours: Legendary Louisiana—Lake Charles and New Orleans. March 26-April 3, 2023. 7 Days, 5 meals and casino cash for dining or shopping. $1,239 per person double or $1,619 single room. Stay four nights at the L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. Bring your clubs and enjoy the Contraband Golf Club. One day tour to New Orleans with free time.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
