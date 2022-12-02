Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
Joint and arthritis pain talk: Join Nicole of Integrated Medical of Lake Mills on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. for a talk about Joint and Arthritis Pain. Learn of ways to live with these conditions and possible treatments.
Restaurant of the month: Sign up today to be a part of the Restaurant of the Month group which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m. We will be going to the 4 Sisters Restaurant in Jefferson. Cost of lunch and transportation is on your own.
JHS Choirs: Jefferson High School choir students will be at the senior center for a performance on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:45 a.m. This event is free to the public. There will be several door prizes given at this annual event.
Dec. 14 lunch: Come to the choir concert and stay for the senior dining meal. You must call Joy by Tuesday, Dec. 13, noon for your reservation. 920-728-0259 Cranberry kraut meatballs, brown rice, pickled beet salad, cantaloupe, ice cream cup, cake, bread and butter, coffee and milk. Cost for the meal is your confidential contribution.
Movie: We will be showing the movie “Elf” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m.
Weekly Wednesday wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Motor Coach Extended Tours: Legendary Louisiana—Lake Charles and New Orleans. March 26-April 3, 2023. 7 Days, 5 meals and casino cash for dining or shopping. $1,239 per person double or $1,619 single room. Stay four nights at the L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. Bring your clubs and enjoy the Contraband Golf Club. One day tour to New Orleans with free time.
Other attractions available.
Texas Cowboy County—April 16-24, 2023. 9 Days 13 meals. $1,999 per person double or $2,598 single room. Spend 3 nights at the Texas Y. O Ranch Hotel. Enjoy a City of San Antonio River walk and Alamo tours. Guided tour of Fort Worth, Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch State Park and Fort Worth Stockyards. Much more included!
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
