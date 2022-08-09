WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and other long term care facilities across the country, released a report from accounting and consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, which found that increasing staffing minimums at the federal level will require billions of dollars each year to hire tens of thousands of more caregivers. CLA estimated the impact of implementing a staffing minimum of 4.1 hours per resident day (HPRD) and concluded:

• 94% of nursing homes that care for more than 900,000 residents would need to increase staffing levels in order to be in compliance with such a requirement. It would cost $10 billion a year and require hiring more than 187,000 nurses and nurse aides to meet the standard.

Load comments