Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 4.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 4 — Closed for Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 5 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding and sliced bread.

Wednesday, July 6 — Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll and French bread.

Thursday, July 7 — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, birthday cake and dinner roll.

Friday, July 8 — Burgundy and mushroom, chopped steak, mashed potatoes, corn, petite banana/cookie and sliced bread.

