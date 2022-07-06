Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 11.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 11 — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, butterscotch pudding, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, July 12 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, fudge brownie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, July 13 — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake and cheddar biscuit.

Thursday, July 14 — Beef tips and mushroom over brown rice, broccoli cuts, apple slices, cookie and dinner roll.

Friday, July 15 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, wax beans, orange and white brownie.

