JUNEAU — One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older. The good news, according to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County, is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.

The Fall Prevention Program, Stepping On, offered in Mayville by the ADRC, has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%. It will take place every Thursday beginning July 21 through Sept. 1 at the Mayville Senior Center from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

In seven weekly, two-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions and medication review. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older, have fallen, or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To register for Stepping On, contact the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.

