Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 15.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 15 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate/raspberry torte, fruit cocktail, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 16 — Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans butterscotch pudding, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 17— Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, key lime pie, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 18 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, three been salad, ice cream cup, applesauce and dinner roll.

Friday, March 19 — Tuna casserole, broccoli cuts, pumpkin cake, honeydew melon and sliced bread.

