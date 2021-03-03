Rainbow Hospice celebrates 10 years

JOHNSON CREEK — Fresh off observing its 30th anniversary as an organization in 2020, Rainbow Hospice Care is looking forward to celebrating yet another significant milestone in 2021 — the 10th anniversary of the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Built for the community and through the generosity of the community, the IPC first opened its doors on March 3, 2011. Surrounded by mature trees and terraced landscaping, the building features eight private patient suites and is designed to provide the best possible physical, emotional, social and spiritual care at the end of life, including a chapel, dining room and numerous areas for family and visitors to gather.
Staffed around the clock by end-of-life experts, more than 1,600 terminally patients have been cared for at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center on three different levels of care in the past decade.
General Inpatient care is available for hospice patients needing intensive medical and nursing care for symptoms that can’t be managed at home or in another healthcare facility.
Respite care is available to patients whose families need a break from the rigors of caregiving at home.
And, routine or residential care is available to hospice patients not in need of general inpatient or respite care but who are choosing to live at the inpatient center until their passing.
Over $4.5 million was raised to take the IPC from dream to reality. A fundraising drive kicked off in November 2007, and included support from Watertown Regional Medical Center, Fort HealthCare, St. Vincent de Paul, Tomorrow’s Hope, and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
Four acres of land at 1225 Remmel Drive in Johnson Creek were also generously donated by J&L Tire President and co-owner Lyle Wuestenberg and his business associates for the IPC and it is located north and east of the intersection of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26.
“It has been my privilege to watch the evolution of Rainbow Hospice Care’s Inpatient Center evolve into a center of excellence and an important part of the health care continuum of care,” said Rainbow Hospice Care President/CEO Karen Carrig. “We are uniquely equipped to serve the most vulnerable patients at their end of life surrounding them with love, comfort and care; whether at the inpatient center or in their home.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Rainbow Hospice Care is unable to have an in-person gathering at the present time to recognize this important moment in history, but it is still planning a year-long celebration that will include hosting a series of virtual events that will be open to the general public.
The public can access the first virtual presentation on Wednesday, March 3, by visiting Rainbow Hospice Care’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RainbowHospiceCare. The presentation will include comments from Rainbow Hospice Care President/CEO Karen Carrig, well-wishes from area business leaders and medical professionals, as well as a closer look at Rainbow’s Inpatient Center facility.
