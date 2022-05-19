Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 23.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, May 23 — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, pear slices, cinnamon roll and sliced bread.

Tuesday, May 24 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe slice, cookie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, May 25 — Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie and sliced bread.

Thursday, May 26 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, wax beans, fruited gelatin, carrot cake and dinner roll.

Friday, May 27 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon and chocolate sundae cup.

