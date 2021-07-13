OCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven’s Memory Care in Oconomowoc is gaining a facelift this summer with the help of Oliver Construction.
Due to COVID restrictions, the memory care renovations, planned for 2020, had to be postponed. The project is designed to encourage resident engagement, socialization and safety by creating a shared activity and communal space between Morningside and Oakwood. With this design, staff will be able to monitor all residents more closely and allow residents to freely wander from one household to another in view of staff.
The project will take place in four phases to ensure minimum disruption to memory care residents. Activities and entertainment have been enhanced to distract from the change in resident routine.
The initial phase will include the outside garden renovation and enclosing a portion of the courtyard to create a bright, well lit, activity room accessible to both households. The outdoor green space will be enlarged for the residents’ enjoyment.
A new walking path will be established to allow for exercise, communing with nature and reminiscing.
The second and third phase will involve remodeling of the common area, including the kitchen.
A suite will be remodeled on each household to create additional space for staff and a sensory room to encourage resident relaxation and engagement.
The final phase will include revitalization to the existing common area, kitchen and dining room. New flooring, furniture and new colors will refresh the appearance and contribute to a more calming environment.
“We experienced a similar renovation process just last year in our enhanced assisted living, Hillside Terrace, and are confident that experience will help this renovation to go even more smoothly,” said Shorehaven Administrator Emily Karls. “We are excited to offer another dimension in our exceptional memory care environment to best serve our seniors. The enlarged outdoor space and walkway, fresh interior renovations, and more accessible shared space will add value to the memory care programs we provide. These improvements were thoughtfully designed to help with resident safety, engagement and personal fulfillment.”
