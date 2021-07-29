Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Aug. 2.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Aug. 2 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, and French bread.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Aug. 5 — Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, and birthday cake.

Friday, Aug. 6 — Pepper steak, baked potato, California blend vegetables, petite banana, and sliced bread.

