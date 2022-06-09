Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of June 13.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, June 13 — Glazed ham, squash, cole slaw, frosted cake, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, June 14 — Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Wednesday, June 15 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, spice cake, apple slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, June 16 — Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, vanilla pudding and cantaloupe slice.

Friday, June 17 — Chicken broccoli and rice casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana and sliced bread.

