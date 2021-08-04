The Dodge and Jefferson County benefit specialists will hold an ABCs of Medicare workshop in person Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This event will be held at the Watertown Senior & Community Center, Conley Hall, 514 S. First St. in Watertown.

The program is open to any Medicare beneficiary who has questions about the complex Medicare options.

This workshop is free but attendees need to pre-register by calling the ADRC of Jefferson County at 920-674-8734.

Recommended for you

Load comments