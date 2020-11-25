Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 30.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 30 — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, applesauce, chocolate pudding, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Orange chicken baby red potatoes, Chinese ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, sugar cookie, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 3 — Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, winter blend vegetables, apple slices, birthday cake, and dinner roll.

Friday, Dec. 4 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, ice cream cup, and sliced bread.

