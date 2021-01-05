Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 25.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 25 — Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, pickled beet salad, orange sherbet, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 26 — Meatloaf, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, spice cake, apricot halves and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, oatmeal raisin cookie, pear sliced and sliced bread.

Thursday, Jan. 28 — Chili casserole, corn, cream sicle torte, applesauce and cornbread.

Friday, Jan. 29 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, butterscotch pudding, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Load comments