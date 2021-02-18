Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 22.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 22 — Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, Chinese ramen salad, sugar cookie, apple slice and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Chili casserole, corn, applesauce cake, cantaloupe slice and cornbread.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookies, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 25 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce cake, pear slices and dinner roll.

Friday, Feb. 26 — Macaroni and cheese, tossed salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate cloud torte, apricot halves and sliced bread.

