Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Oct. 18.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Oct. 18 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry gelatin, vanilla pudding and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, pear slices and French bread.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail and sliced bread.

Thursday, Oct. 21 — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, petite banana, tapioca pudding and dinner roll.

Friday, Oct. 22 — Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, green beans, honeydew melon and fudge brownie.

Recommended for you

Load comments