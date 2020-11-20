Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 23.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 23 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, vanilla pudding, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli cuts, apple slices, spice cake and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, cranberry gelatin, pumpkin pie, sliced bread.

Thursday, Nov. 26 — Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27 — Closed for Thanksgiving

