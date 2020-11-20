Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 23.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 23 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, vanilla pudding, and sliced bread.
Tuesday, Nov. 24 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli cuts, apple slices, spice cake and dinner roll.
Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, cranberry gelatin, pumpkin pie, sliced bread.
Thursday, Nov. 26 — Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 27 — Closed for Thanksgiving
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.