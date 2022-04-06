The American Health Care Association released a new report, produced by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, that highlights the unprecedented economic crisis in nursing homes.
Key findings from the CLA report include:
• Increasing costs due to labor and inflation: The report found that average increase in wage rates for nurses at all levels doubled from 2020 to 2021. Rates for contracted and agency nurses are also two to three times higher than pre-pandemic rates.
• Unsustainable funding levels: The report projects the median 2022 year-end operating margin to be -4.8% with a median occupancy of 77.3%. This projection is based on maintaining the current patient-driven payment model through Medicare and state public health emergency funding levels. The report emphasizes that any reduction in reimbursement could deepen financial issues for the long term care sector.
• Increased risk for closures: The report found that 32% to 40% of residents (as many as 417,000 residents) are currently living in nursing homes that are considered financially “at risk” – including buildings with five-star quality ratings.
• Challenges with access to resources: Medicare and PHE-related funding provided help and support throughout 2020 and early 2021, but potential cuts to these programs pose risk to nursing homes as they continue to face financial challenges such as occupancy decline, staffing shortages, and increased labor costs.
These findings underscore the need for additional support and resources for nursing homes to withstand the ongoing pandemic. During the State of the Union Address by President Biden, the president called for the reform of nursing homes, which cannot be meaningfully accomplished without additional support to make these reforms possible.
AHCA and LeadingAge released a comprehensive reform proposal, the Care For Our Seniors Act, that includes proposals to address long-standing challenges for the profession, such as staffing. However, these solutions will not come about without significant support from federal and state lawmakers. Additionally, AHCA President and CEO Mark Parkinson sent a letter to Congressional leadership requesting additional resources for long term care residents and staff. Specifically, AHCA calls for a replenishment of the Provider Relief Fund with $20 billion allocated to long term care, and an extension to the current delay of Medicare sequestration cuts as well as the recoupment of Medicare Accelerated and Advance payments.
