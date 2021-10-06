JUNEAU — Celebrated every November, National Family Caregivers Month is a tribute to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country.
Caregiving, especially for seniors with Alzheimer’s or a child with special needs, can be a non-stop job. NFCM offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities and increase support for caregivers. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is helping to do that.
Every week of November, the ADRC will be holding a virtual event with various topics on caregiving.
Week 1, held on Friday, Nov. 5th, will be a presentation by Becky Kerkenbush on “Simple Nutrition Ideas for Caregivers.”
Week 2, held on Thursday, Nov. 11, will be a presentation by Doug Plier on “Now What? I Didn’t Plan to be a Caregiver!” Plier will also speak on “Legal Issues Caregivers Need to Think About.”
Week 3, held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Teepa Snow will speak on “Spousal Caregiving: What is Special and Unique about Caregiving for a Significant Othe.r”
Week 4, held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, will be a presentation all about “Journaling For Fun and Stress Reduction.”
And the final week, held on Monday, Nov. 29th, will be Eleanor Brinsko speaking on the importance of Music and Caregiving.
All of these events will be offered virtually and some will have watch parties to attend in several locations around Dodge County. Call 920-386-3580 to register for any or all of these events.
