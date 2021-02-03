Heritage Homes, a senior care community, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite Saturday.
Heritage Homes residents and team members received the first of two Moderna shots.
“For the past 10 months, our community has been deeply impacted and challenged by this virus,” said registered nurse and Administrator Barb Butler. “By administering the vaccine to our residents and team members, we hope to transition to a new normal. One where we are diligent but can see our loved ones and welcome back the community into our building.”
Heritage Homes partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to administer the vaccinations.
Lillian Matz was among the Heritage Homes residents to receive the vaccine.
“I wanted to receive the vaccine because I have seen friends succumb to COVID-19,” Matz said. “On behalf of my children, I wanted to receive it. At my age, I knew that if I caught COVID, it could easily become traumatic. I am thankful for the Walgreen’s pharmacy team and Heritage Homes for beautifully organizing the vaccine experience.”
The second vaccine shot will be distributed in late February.
“We recognize the strain the pandemic put on our team members, tenants, and family members,” said Christopher Meyer, chief executive officer for The Lutheran Home Association.
“We appreciate the opportunity to offer the vaccine and value our partnerships with local organizations and pharmacies. We look forward to the days when we can once again open our doors for everyday visits, events, and activities.”
